Dump Truck Collides with School Bus in Aitkin Co., Bus Driver Injured

A dump truck collided with a school bus in Aitkin County today, injuring the driver of the bus. No students were injured.

The crash happened on Highway 169 north of Aitkin in Morrison Township around 11:20 this morning. The driver of the bus, 49-year-old Tammy Hagen, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl on the bus were not injured, and neither was the driver of the dump truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were northbound on Highway 169 and that the dump truck cut in front of the bus while attempting to turn into a residence.

