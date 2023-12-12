Lakeland PBS

Duluth Firefighters Rescue Dog That Jumped into Water Near Aerial Lift Bridge

Lakeland News — Dec. 11 2023

Credit: Duluth Police Department

Firefighters in Duluth carried out a harrowing rescue of a dog who had escaped off his leash and jumped into the water near the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge last Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, the dog was struggling in 8-foot-plus waves in the middle of the ship canal. Crew members entered the water in ice rescue suits that are designed to work in the extreme cold water and ice of Lake Superior, and a 14-foot inflatable rescue boat was also deployed.

The dog was dark in color and kept slipping below the surface, making him difficult to find. Firefighters were finally able to get a hold of the dog by his collar but were not able to do much more against the heavy waves other than keep him from going under again. The dog was large, scared, and was struggling, which added to the difficulty.

The crew and dog were being swept in towards the bay, and as they were passing under the bridge, the rescue boat arrived on scene and the dog and firefighters were able to get into the boat. The boat was driven to the back side of the South Pier Inn, where the water is calmer and more protected.

The dog, who was completely exhausted, was reunited with his owners and appeared OK when he jumped into his owners’ car.

Fire department officials say they attempted the rescue because bystanders and owners often take action themselves, and the female individual who reported the incident was threatening to jump in herself.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Firefighters Help Rescue Deer That Broke Through Thin Ice on Lake Bemidji

New Bemidji Firefighters Recognized at 2nd Annual Badge Pinning Ceremony

Northwoods Experience: Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club Competes in Duluth International Regatta

Minnesota Wildfire Academy Returns for 22nd Year to Train New Talent

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.