Lakeland PBS

Dr. Patricia Rosenbrock Honored for Contributions to BSU Women’s Athletics

Lakeland News — Dec. 16 2023

Dr. Patricia Rosenbrock (Credit: BSU)

Bemidji State University’s Dr. Patricia Rosenbrock was awarded the Marie Berg Education Award by the 2024 National Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota on Friday.

According to a press release, the honorees represent some of Minnesota’s most inspiring and influential individuals, groups, and organizations in girls’ and women’s sports.

Dr. Rosenbrock coached three different sports at BSU over the course of 20 years: gymnastics, track and field, and volleyball. She also served as women’s athletic director. In addition, she was also the driving force behind capturing the history of Bemidji State women’s athletics and worked to research and write the history of those early BSU women’s teams.

Rosenbrock helped spearhead a celebration for the 30th anniversary of women’s athletics at Bemidji State in 2000. 20 years later, she was honored with the title of Historian of Women’s Athletics at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of women’s athletics at BSU and was inducted into the Bemidji State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

Dr. Rosenbrock will be recognized at the National Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets Sweep with Friday Win Over Bowling Green

Park Rapids Residents Receive Award from North Country Trail Association

BSU Men’s Hockey Beats Bowling Green 3-1 in 1st Game of Series

BSU Men’s Basketball Ends 2-Game Skid with Win Over UMary

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.