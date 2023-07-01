DNR Holding ‘Operation Dry Water’ Campaign July 1-3 to Help Stop Boating DUIs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the 4th of July around the corner, many people are taking to Minnesota’s lakes. But just like with the roads, safety is what officials are promoting the most for the holiday weekend, especially behind the boating wheel.

“Operation Dry Water” will run from July 1-3. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ campaign aims to highlight the dangers of driving under the influence and how it plays a part in boating fatalities. The DNR will partner with law enforcement to ensure safe practices this weekend.

“The bottom line is this: drunk boating is drunk driving,” said Adam Block, DNR State Boating Law Administrator. “Anyone convicted of drinking and driving, whether they’re driving a boat, a motor vehicle, or a recreational vehicle, will lose the prividge to operate all of them. That should tell you how serious we are about keeping our roads and our waters safe.”

