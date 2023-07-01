Lakeland PBS

DNR Holding ‘Operation Dry Water’ Campaign July 1-3 to Help Stop Boating DUIs

Lakeland News — Jul. 1 2023

With the 4th of July around the corner, many people are taking to Minnesota’s lakes. But just like with the roads, safety is what officials are promoting the most for the holiday weekend, especially behind the boating wheel.

“Operation Dry Water” will run from July 1-3. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ campaign aims to highlight the dangers of driving under the influence and how it plays a part in boating fatalities. The DNR will partner with law enforcement to ensure safe practices this weekend.

“The bottom line is this: drunk boating is drunk driving,” said Adam Block, DNR State Boating Law Administrator. “Anyone convicted of drinking and driving, whether they’re driving a boat, a motor vehicle, or a recreational vehicle, will lose the prividge to operate all of them. That should tell you how serious we are about keeping our roads and our waters safe.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Lake Plantagenet in Hubbard County

Minnesota DNR Adjusts Deer Feeding and Attractant Bans

New DNR K9 Teams Hitting the Field in Lakeland Viewing Area

Minnesota Plans Rewrite of Rules for Copper-Nickel Mining Near Popular Wilderness

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.