Discussion on Childcare in Minnesota Held at Pine Pals in Bemidji

Last night at Pine Pals in Bemidji, a group of childcare providers, teachers, and parents hosted a discussion about childcare in Minnesota. In attendance were Minnesota’s Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead and the manager of the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet.

The 2023 legislative session ended with nearly $1 billion in ongoing funding for childcare in Minnesota. At last night’s meeting, the coalition Kids Count on Us talked about the importance of this funding, holding elected officials accountable, and ultimately winning the agenda in the last legislative session.

“What we want addressed in the near future is affordability for families,” said Pine Pals director Lydia Pietruszewski. “Balancing that with being able to pay our teachers thriving wages, the wages that they deserve, and better support for all of us in childcare overall.”

Childcare assistance reimbursement rates will increase to 75% and will be effective Oct. 30.