Lakeland PBS

Discussion on Childcare in Minnesota Held at Pine Pals in Bemidji

Zy'Riah SimmonsSep. 7 2023

Last night at Pine Pals in Bemidji, a group of childcare providers, teachers, and parents hosted a discussion about childcare in Minnesota. In attendance were Minnesota’s Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead and the manager of the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet.

The 2023 legislative session ended with nearly $1 billion in ongoing funding for childcare in Minnesota. At last night’s meeting, the coalition Kids Count on Us talked about the importance of this funding, holding elected officials accountable, and ultimately winning the agenda in the last legislative session.

“What we want addressed in the near future is affordability for families,” said Pine Pals director Lydia Pietruszewski. “Balancing that with being able to pay our teachers thriving wages, the wages that they deserve, and better support for all of us in childcare overall.”

Childcare assistance reimbursement rates will increase to 75% and will be effective Oct. 30.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

Bemidji Football Learning from Mistakes in Week 1, Prepping for Game 2

Beltrami County Closer to Allocating $3 Million in Opioid Settlement Funds

Bemidji City Council Continues Search for New City Manager

Sanford Center in Bemidji Looking Forward to Fall with Full Events Schedule

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.