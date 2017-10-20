Deer Hits And Injures Motorcyclist
A man is recovering today after a deer hit him on his motorcycle early Friday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Lonnie Swanson, 67, of Bemidji, was traveling eastbound along Highway 2 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when a deer jumped out across the median and struck the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash.
Swanson was transported to Sanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department assisted at the scene.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More
What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More
I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More
Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More