Deer Hits And Injures Motorcyclist

A man is recovering today after a deer hit him on his motorcycle early Friday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lonnie Swanson, 67, of Bemidji, was traveling eastbound along Highway 2 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when a deer jumped out across the median and struck the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash.

Swanson was transported to Sanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department assisted at the scene.