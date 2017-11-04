Currents 1103 – Sex Trafficking in Central Minnesota
On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Ray Gildow welcomes Naomi Nelson, Central Minnesota Regional Navigator with Lutheran Social Services, and Jim Exted from the Baxter Police Department. Together, they will examine the issue of sex trafficking here in central Minnesota, and the repercussions it causes in our local communities.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More
How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More
As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More
I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More