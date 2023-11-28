Current St. Cloud State President to Leave Her Position in Summer of 2024

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The president of St. Cloud State University has announced she will be leaving her position when her contract expires in June of 2024.

Robbyn Wacker has served as president of St. Cloud State for the past six years. The 66-year-old Wacker was appointed president in 2018, becoming the first woman to serve as president in the school’s history.

In a press release, Wacker said she’s proud of what she and her leadership team accomplished in the past six years and that “the time is right to hand the reigns over to the next leader.”

SCSU is facing a large budget deficit which school officials blame on enrollment declines. Last spring, Wacker cut more than 20 faculty positions and 70 academic programs in an effort to deal with the budget deficit. More cuts are expected in the future.

