Crow Wing County Releases New 10-Year Waste Management Plan

Crow Wing County released its latest 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan last week.

The county will continue to accept all in-county waste at the Crow Wing County landfill and will slightly increase landfilling from roughly 47,000 tons to 48,000. Recycling will also increase from 37% to 41%, thanks in large part to the county’s new recycling center.

A draft of the plan is available for review on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Public Notices webpage here. Comments and other requests must be received at the MPCA in writing on or before Mar. 4.

