Crow Wing County Historical Museum Remains Open Despite Renovations

The windows may be boarded up and crews may be working on the Crow Wing County Historical Museum, but the building will remain open during the restoration.

The Historical Museum was awarded a $224,557 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society, and the museum is using the money towards a $419,856 restoration project. The building is over 100-years-old and the restoration includes repairs to the roof, concrete and mortar repairs to the steps and brick as well as fixing the drainage system. Aluminum windows will be replaced with double hung windows to bring back the original look of the building. Also, the original wood windows will be repaired.

In the inside the building will get three bathrooms renovated and a walkway in the attic. The largest part of work inside will be upgrading the existing HVAC system to improve the conditions of the environment within the building envelope.

“The windows may be boarded up but the museum remains open to everyone. This work will ensure the protection and preservation of the historical artifacts displayed in the building. It will also allow for a solid and comfortable building that will be visited and enjoyed by residents for years to come.” said Rachel Breun, Crow Wing County Facilities Coordinator.

The remainder of the $419,856 that the grant does not cover will be matched from a Crow Wing County Capital Improvement Fund which is funded by levy, county program aid, lease payments and tax forfeited settlement dollars.

The Historical Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Below is a photo of what the museum looks like as of today with the windows boarded up: