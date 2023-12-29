Crow Wing County Fielding Comments On Proposed 2024 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department’s searching for community feedback on the proposed 2024 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan.

The County’s been allocated $472,580 by the State legislature to help prevent the spread of AIS within county lakes and rivers.

Crow Wing County’s seeking community advice on an issue that not only impacts the ecosystem, but also impacts the residents themselves.

Which is why the land services department makes such a concerted effort to pool any and all comments from the county.

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department’s not only fielding comments from county residents on Aquatic Invasive Species, but it’s also trying to educate those unfamiliar with the unwelcome guests.

Whether it be through explaining preventive measures or discussing examples such as foreign weeds and zebra mussels.

Written comments on the plan will be accepted until the thirty-first of December and may be submitted to the County at landservices@crowwing.us.

