Crow Wing County DFL Opens New Office in Brainerd

Miles WalkerNov. 30 2023

The Crow Wing County DFL opened an office in Brainerd earlier this month.

The Crow Wing County DFL, a unit of the Minnesota DFL, gives support for local, state, and national Democratic candidates while also providing a vehicle for participation in the democratic process. Local DFL officials say the community’s already shown appreciation for the new office.

“Immediately once I took over as chair, I sensed that was really important [to have an office],” said Crow Wing County DFL chair Kimberly Slipy. “I worked the campaign last fall, and there was no place for the candidates to meet and organize and train volunteers and and do the electoral work. But also, I think, just as the community needs a place to know that we’re here to support the community, uphold DFL, Democratic values. And a lot of people are finding comfort in seeing us here.”

The office on 223 Washington Street is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

