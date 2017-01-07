DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Board Schedules Emergency Meeting To Discuss Counsel For Lawsuit

Logan Gay
Jan. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

The Crow Wing County Board is working swiftly to try and retain counsel for the lawsuit it’s confronting from the County Attorney Don Ryan.

Ryan’s decision to sue comes after the board rejected both his budget proposals for the county’s 2017 budget and property tax levy.

The board is seeking to hire an attorney from the Twin Cities named Scott Anderson he has experience handling these types of cases.

Many of the board members wish that there were another way to settle the issue.

But they are prepared to protect the county and their decisions that they have made.

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Men’s Treatment Center Submits Letter Of Need

Posted on Jan. 3 2017 by

Meet The First Baby Born in 2017 In Crow Wing County

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Crow Wing County

Posted on Dec. 30 2016 by

Crow Wing County, Sunrise Sertoma of Brainerd, and Kenwood Recycling Participate In Bites For Lights Program

Posted on Dec. 13 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Doris Kohl said

Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

0

BSU Women’s Basketball Can’t Overcome Slow Start Against St. Cloud State

Posted on Jan. 7 2017

Recently Added

BSU Women's Basketball Can't Overcome Slow Start Against St. Cloud State

Posted on Jan. 7 2017

BSU Men's Basketball Falls In Sanford Center Showdown To St. Cloud State

Posted on Jan. 7 2017

Roseau Boys Hockey Takes Down Brainerd On The Road

Posted on Jan. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.