Crow Wing County Board Schedules Emergency Meeting To Discuss Counsel For Lawsuit

The Crow Wing County Board is working swiftly to try and retain counsel for the lawsuit it’s confronting from the County Attorney Don Ryan.

Ryan’s decision to sue comes after the board rejected both his budget proposals for the county’s 2017 budget and property tax levy.

The board is seeking to hire an attorney from the Twin Cities named Scott Anderson he has experience handling these types of cases.

Many of the board members wish that there were another way to settle the issue.

But they are prepared to protect the county and their decisions that they have made.