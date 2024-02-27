The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on proposed revisions to the county’s Land Use Ordinance.
There are 20 articles in the Land Use Ordinance currently under revision, including article 34, which concerns resort standards. Land Services Director Gary Griffin believes there’s a more efficient method to regulate them in Crow Wing County.
“Somebody has a resort and they want to convert it into singly owned postage stamps or sell off each individual cabin, that there’s an easier, more simple way to convert that over than what we currently have,” explained Griffin.
The Land Services Department will accept written comments on the proposed changes until March 22 at 5 p.m. The ordinance revisions and supporting information can be viewed on the Crow Wing County website.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
About Us
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Crow Wing County Asking for Comments on Land Use Ordinance Revisions
The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on proposed revisions to the county’s Land Use Ordinance.
There are 20 articles in the Land Use Ordinance currently under revision, including article 34, which concerns resort standards. Land Services Director Gary Griffin believes there’s a more efficient method to regulate them in Crow Wing County.
“Somebody has a resort and they want to convert it into singly owned postage stamps or sell off each individual cabin, that there’s an easier, more simple way to convert that over than what we currently have,” explained Griffin.
The Land Services Department will accept written comments on the proposed changes until March 22 at 5 p.m. The ordinance revisions and supporting information can be viewed on the Crow Wing County website.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.
By — Miles Walker
Related Posts
Crow Wing Co. Supports Efforts to Develop Psychiatric Treatment Facility in Clay Co.
Info Wanted After Recycling Facility Near Ironton/Deerwood is Vandalized
Mild Winter Netting Mixed Results in Crow Wing County
Upcoming Event to Discuss Emerald Ash Borer Infestation in Cass County