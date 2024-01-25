Crow Wing Co. Holding ‘Point-in-Time’ Count to Get Info on Homeless Population

All around the United States during the last 10 days of January, the Point-in-Time count takes place to determine the homeless population throughout different communities. Crow Wing County has seen a 45% increase in unhoused adults and children since 2022 and a 63% increase since 2019.

The Point-in-Time count is done at the end of January because it ensures consistency across the U.S. It also allows people who can only pay for temporary housing at the beginning of the month to be included in the count. Getting an accurate number of the homeless and unhoused population is of the utmost importance.

“We want to get as many numbers as we can because of the impact, funding and agencies that look at what the barriers to housing and such are important to see those numbers in our community,” explained Crow Wing County Housing/Homeless Specialist Lisa Hamilton.

The challenge with obtaining an accurate number is that the homeless and unhoused population is not necessarily visible in Crow Wing County.

“Those people are harder to reach. So that’s why we’re reaching out with a publicity campaign to try to attract those people to come in and show up and do the survey so that their number counts, because it is hard to reach homeless people,” said Hamilton. “They aren’t necessarily in our community. They’re not necessarily out on the street.”

For the PIT count, two types of homelessness are counted – sheltered and unsheltered. “Sheltered” includes those in emergency shelters and transitional housing. “Unsheltered” includes those living in tents; a car, truck, or camper without utilities; abandoned buildings; ice houses; or those living on the streets. In Minnesota, “double up” or “couch hopping” also is counted, which is defined as those who are temporarily staying with family or friends.

“Last year we had 173 unhoused individuals that were documented in Crow Wing County,” said Hamilton. “We suspect that that number is greater than that, though we really don’t know what the accurate number is. And we really would like to know that.”

Homelessness is becoming a bigger problem across the United States. There are many dangers that the homeless face, and in Minnesota it is not hard to think of one of the most dangerous threats.

“People camp outside all winter long here in Minnesota,” Hamilton said. “There’s horror stories of people having injuries from some doing that. We are trying really hard to get people into safe housing and so that they’re warm and safe, but that is challenging because there is a lack of limited housing available.”

Those experiencing homelessness in Crow Wing County are encouraged to participate in the survey, which will be taking place until Jan. 31. More information is available by contacting the county’s housing/homelessness specialists at 218-824-1183.

