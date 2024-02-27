Crosslake Searching for New City Administrator After Previous One is Let Go

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crosslake City Council is looking for a new city administrator after letting Mike Lyonais go on February 12.

Lyonnais not only acted as city administrator, but also handled finances for Crosslake. Planning and zoning administrator Jerry Bohnsack is now interim city administrator amidst the search.

With the change, the council is redefining the role of city administrator and creating a new treasurer position.

“Our previous administrator was here for 11, 12 years and we’re just going to take advantage – we’d like to separate it,” said Crosslake mayor Dave Nevin about the restructuring. “Finance is extremely important, but I think we’d like to see an administrator that’s got time to be in the community and get involved with what’s happening. You know, it’s a little town here, but there’s a lot of activity going on here.”

Mayor Nevin says the council hopes to fill the city administrator position within the next three to four months. However, they hope a new deputy clerk/treasurer will be hired within the next 30 days.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today