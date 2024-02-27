Lakeland PBS

Crosslake Searching for New City Administrator After Previous One is Let Go

Miles WalkerFeb. 27 2024

The Crosslake City Council is looking for a new city administrator after letting Mike Lyonais go on February 12.

Lyonnais not only acted as city administrator, but also handled finances for Crosslake. Planning and zoning administrator Jerry Bohnsack is now interim city administrator amidst the search.

With the change, the council is redefining the role of city administrator and creating a new treasurer position.

“Our previous administrator was here for 11, 12 years and we’re just going to take advantage – we’d like to separate it,” said Crosslake mayor Dave Nevin about the restructuring. “Finance is extremely important, but I think we’d like to see an administrator that’s got time to be in the community and get involved with what’s happening. You know, it’s a little town here, but there’s a lot of activity going on here.”

Mayor Nevin says the council hopes to fill the city administrator position within the next three to four months. However, they hope a new deputy clerk/treasurer will be hired within the next 30 days.

By — Miles Walker

