Crosslake City Council Agrees to Design Details of Roundabout

Sammy HolladayDec. 26 2023

In May, the Crosslake City Council agreed to build a roundabout on the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 3. On December 11th, the council agreed on the design details of the roundabout.

The location of the proposed roundabout is adjacent to the Crosslake Campground. Currently, there is no way to slow down oncoming traffic on County Road 66 unless the pedestrian crosswalk is being used.

Business owners in Crosslake have also expressed concerns, which the County is mindful of.

The timing of this project would always be sensitive to business owners, but the county felt that given the expected opening of the National Loon Center in 2025, this project had to be completed in the best interest of public safety.

By — Sammy Holladay

