Crosby Longtime Physician Retiring After 40 Years

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 28 2017
For 40 years Family Physician Edward Rosenbaum, M.D. has been serving patients at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) and now he’s retiring.

Edward Rosenbaum, M.D. in 1977

“I started my journey at CRMC on July 3, 1977, and plan to walk out on the same day four decades later, July 3, 2017,” said Rosenbaum. “It has been a great pleasure providing for patients’ health care needs over the years, and it is not easy for me to give it up. I am thankful for the work, challenges, fun, friends and co-workers that made this all an adventure.”

The public is invited to a reception on Monday, July 3, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at a tent in the parking lot across from the hospital’s main entrance. The date marks 40 years to the day when Rosenbaum began his career at CRMC.

CRMC will also create a “human tunnel” from its main entrance on Monday, July 3 at 11 a.m. to escort Rosenbaum to his celebration.

 

