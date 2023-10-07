Crosby-Ironton Student Removed After Fentanyl Found at School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crosby-Ironton school officials say a student who is believed to have brought the drug fentanyl to the school on Thursday was removed from the school.

In an email to families in the district, Crosby-Ironton High School principal Jennifer Strom said a student found a baggie that police confirmed was a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Strom says the case has been turned over to the police department.

Drug officials say fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, and that it is extremely dangerous and can be deadly.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today