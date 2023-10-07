Lakeland PBS

Crosby-Ironton Student Removed After Fentanyl Found at School

Lakeland News — Oct. 7 2023

Crosby-Ironton school officials say a student who is believed to have brought the drug fentanyl to the school on Thursday was removed from the school.

In an email to families in the district, Crosby-Ironton High School principal Jennifer Strom said a student found a baggie that police confirmed was a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Strom says the case has been turned over to the police department.

Drug officials say fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, and that it is extremely dangerous and can be deadly.

