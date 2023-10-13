Crookston Man Dies After His Vehicle Enters Red Lake River

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 26-year-old Crookston man has died after the vehicle he was driving went into the Red Lake River in Crookston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark Tuseth died in the incident. Foul play is not suspected, and an autopsy is planned.

Around 2:20 this morning, a witness reported that a vehicle had left the roadway near the north end of the Red Lake River bridge and had entered the river. A car and Tuseth’s body were recovered from the river today.

