Contingency Plan in Place for This Year’s I.C.E. Fest in Little Falls

With mild weather to start off this winter, organizers of annual events that take place on or near the ice are having to adjust accordingly. We sat down with Chuck Zwilling, the president and founder of the I.C.E. Fest, to discuss their contingency plan for this year’s event in Little Falls in case there won’t be enough ice on Green Prairie Fish Lake.

The seventh annual I.C.E. Fest will take place on the 17th and 18th of February. More information can be found at mnicefest.com.

