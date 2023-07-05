Construction on Highway 2 in Bena Starts July 10
A construction project on Highway 2 in Bena is set to begin on July 10th and motorists can expect to see lane closures and delays as road construction begins.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the $3.4 million project will construct sidewalks, pedestrian crossing culvert replacements, and curb and gutter, as well as storm sewers. Construction on the project will be completed under traffic by incorporating a bypass lane or temporary traffic signals.
The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-October unless weather delays the project.
Benefits of the project include improved safety for motorists and pedestrians, improved drainage, and a smoother and longer lasting driving surface.
