Como Park Zoo in St. Paul Welcomes New Baby Giraffe
The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul has welcomed a new baby giraffe.
The calf was born Monday night and has yet to be named. This calf is the third one born to 7-year-old Zinnia, and a gender has not been confirmed.
According to the zoo, the calf was already standing next to its mother less than an hour after birth. This baby giraffe is now the fourth member to the zoo’s herd and is expected to make its public debut in the next few weeks.
