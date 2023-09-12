Community Supporting Loved Ones of Women Killed in Breezy Point Shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The loved ones of two Minnesota women found dead in Breezy Point are seeing an outpouring of community support following the tragic loss. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help their families.

Crow Wing County authorities say 54-year-old Melanie Jansen of Maple Grove and 29-year-old Hannah Parmenter of Elk River were shot multiple time’s by Jansen’s significant other, 56-year-old Michael Toner. Toner then died by suicide after shooting himself.

According to the fundraiser, Hannah leaves behind her husband, Jason, while Melanie leaves behind her son Austin. The fundraiser says that with the loss of their incomes and the family members taking time away from work, the fundraiser is looking to help make ends meet and help pay for funeral expenses.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Monday, nearly two-thirds of the $15,000 goal had been reached.

