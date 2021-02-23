Common Ground: TEDx Bemidji 2018 – Part 2

Samantha Nienow, Tammy Schotzko and many others take us along as they bring the live-learning talks, made famous by the TED Talks web series, to downtown Bemidji. This independent production brings local experts in their areas, to a live audience, lending their insights and experience to a vast variety of topics. Follow the dedicated team’s process from the required TED research, to their call for presenter auditions, all the way to performance day at the Historic Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji, 2018. Part 2 of 2.