Common Ground: Friends of Itasca

In this second of two back-to back episodes detailing our love for Itasca State Park, we join the volunteer organization, Friends of Itasca as they raise funds at their ice cream socials at the historic Douglas Lodge with music by Unpolished (as seen on Lakeland PBS’ Backroads). The Friends of Itasca volunteer group helps protect newly planted trees from herbivores among the old-growth giants with handmade wire cages and maintains other Itasca State Park infrastructure and facilities, helping the DNR. Join Friends of Itasca on their nighttime Lantern Lit Snowshoe Walk to the Mississippi Headwaters and warm yourself by the campfire with a mug of hot cocoa.