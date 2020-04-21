Lakeland PBS

Common Ground: Clear Waters Life Center

Visit the northern MN communities of Clearbrook & Gonvick where the Clear Waters Life Center repurposes the aging schools and other built-to-last, but dated building & infrastructure to help those who suffer with addictions. The Clear Waters Life Center also holds art classes for the community, diverse dinners, and helps with our aging populations, adding quality to the lives of those who are involved. Visit their stores for refinished furniture and fresh spring flowers!

Recent Show

Common Ground: Vince Cook – Kumiko / Arna Rennan – Plen Air

In this two-segment episode, join the many students of an outdoor plein air painting class with artist/instructor Arna Rennan & organizer
Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Recently Added

Common Ground: Vince Cook - Kumiko / Arna Rennan - Plen Air

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Lakeland Currents Special: COVID-19 Small Business Resources

Posted on Apr. 5 2020

Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Common Ground: Friends of Itasca

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Lakeland Currents: National Loon Center

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.