Common Ground: Captain John Wheeler Remembered and Honored by Nephew

Jim Wheeler of Bemidji, MN tells the heroic tale of his father’s older brother, Captain John Wheeler of the US Army. Jim relates his uncle’s youth in St. Paul, MN, and his path to Harvard as a career military officer. Then he continues to John’s enlistment in the army and to the Pacific Theater of WWII where Captain Wheeler would be captured and endure the Bataan Death March and a Hellship in Manila Bay. Jim tells of his journey to the Philippines as a living relative to present military medals of valor to his heroic deceased uncle.

