Common Ground 905: Identifying Conifers in Northern MN
Due to popular viewer response, this episode of Common Ground is a follow up to Common Ground 707 where retired teacher, biologist and ecologist Robert Knudson taught us how to identify the common deciduous trees of northern Minnesota. In this episode Knudson returns to teach us how to identify the common conifers, the evergreens of northern Minnesota. Take a walk through the woods and be ready to take his test at the conclusion!
