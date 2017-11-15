Common Ground 904: Stories that Strum Their Strings
The band Crimson Wynter, John Murphy, Nathan Kelly, and Sabbastian Wilson-Webb perform at Nevis’ music destination Terrapin Station with dancing Light and share their experience of playing on stage. Then, jazz guitarist and guitar teacher Louis Samsa of Bemidji performs at Walker Minnesota’s Lucky Moose and shares his lifetime of experience and dedication as a working musician.
