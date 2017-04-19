Common Ground 812 – Geocaching
In this episode, join geocachers, who take to our trails to find containers marked by GPS (global positioning system) coordinates as a healthy, semi-competitive outdoor activity. Hear the history of this relatively new culture, which spawned & influenced smart-phone variants like “Ingress” and the vastly popular “Pokemon Go”, as a Cass Lake family enjoys geocaching, journeying, problem solving, and cooperating to find hidden “track-able” treasures.
