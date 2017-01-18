Common Ground 806 – Nordic Showcase & Painter Diana Johnson
In this two-segment episode, join us at Bemidji’s Nordic Showcase where groups including the Sons Of Norway exhibit culture from the Old Country, Norway, Finland, Denmark & Sweden. Then Diana Johnson invites us to her studio to observe as she creates a small painting in a large series for a “Painting A Day”.
