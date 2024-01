Season 15, Episode 6

Husband and wife Minnesota Master Naturalists Ron and LeAnn Plinske take us along as they visit some of the many beautiful places in the Brainerd Lakes Area to bird-watch. Visit Rotary Park in Downtown Brainerd along the Mississippi River, The Northland Arboretum, and St. Mathias Park (11 miles south of Brainerd) with the Plinskes.