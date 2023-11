Season 15, Episode 4

Examine a vignette of youth shooting culture in northern MN at Deep Portage Learning Center located in rural Hackensack, MN as a girls’ gun safety class tests their shooting skills and firearm safety knowledge. Join them on the world-class clay pigeon course. Also, the Bemidji High School Trap Team and an annual, family-friendly recreational shooting event with stale holiday candy as targets: The Peep Shoot.