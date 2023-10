Season 15, Episode 2

Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack, MN brews a special small-batch seasonal beer with fresh hops from Grant Goltz (see season 14, episodes 11 & 12). The fresh hops impart a different flavor, likened to cooking with fresh versus dried basil. The owner of Rendezvous Brewing, Doug Toth takes us through his process of making the fresh hop brew in his beautiful waterfront-facing brew-pub.