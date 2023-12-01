Lakeland PBS

CLC’s Bent Pine Journal Wins National Recognition with Award

Lakeland News — Dec. 1 2023

Central Lakes College’s Bent Pine Journal has won the second place National Award for Best Magazine, hosted by the Community College Humanities Association.

According to a press release, the Bent Pine is a full-color, hard-copy journal that seeks to illuminate the creative talents of students, staff, and faculty across CLC. This is the fourth time the Bent Pine has received recognition from the CCHA after taking second place in 2020, first in 2021, and third last year.

“We really just enjoy what we do, and so, I mean, the rewards are just, they’re nice to have, but it’s also great for the recognition and for people who were working on it, that specific one,” said Bent Pine Journal Vice President Kylee Larson. “It’s just amazing that their work is seen and that their names are everywhere on it.”

Anyone who has questions about the Bent Pine can contact faculty advisor Brandy Lindquist at brandy.lindquist@clcmn.edu.

