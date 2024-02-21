CLC Performing Arts Center Presenting PUFFS, a Comedic Look at Wizards and Magic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Community Theatre and the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center premiered “PUFFS,” a play by Matt Cox, last weekend.

The play, directed by Travis Chaput, presents a comedic take on a certain popular wizarding universe that highlights its less acclaimed characters and their stories. It’s a story that’s CLC Performing Arts Center Director Joey Yow expects will appeal to all ages.

“I think this play is going to resonate with a lot of people who grew up reading the books when they came out. I think it is going to be something where people look back with a lot of nostalgia, but are also able to laugh at some of the things that are embedded within this within the story that Matt Cox and his team pulled out in the development of this play.”

The play will be performed at the Chalberg Theatre once again this weekend on Feb. 22-24. More information on showtimes and tickets can be found at the CLC Performing Arts Center’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today