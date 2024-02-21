Lakeland PBS

CLC Performing Arts Center Presenting PUFFS, a Comedic Look at Wizards and Magic

Miles WalkerFeb. 21 2024

The Brainerd Community Theatre and the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center premiered “PUFFS,” a play by Matt Cox, last weekend.

The play, directed by Travis Chaput, presents a comedic take on a certain popular wizarding universe that highlights its less acclaimed characters and their stories. It’s a story that’s CLC Performing Arts Center Director Joey Yow expects will appeal to all ages.

“I think this play is going to resonate with a lot of people who grew up reading the books when they came out. I think it is going to be something where people look back with a lot of nostalgia, but are also able to laugh at some of the things that are embedded within this within the story that Matt Cox and his team pulled out in the development of this play.”

The play will be performed at the Chalberg Theatre once again this weekend on Feb. 22-24. More information on showtimes and tickets can be found at the CLC Performing Arts Center’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Holds Week 0 Event in Brainerd

Brainerd Dance Wins 1st State Title in 25 Years in High Kick

New Shuttle Service Coming to Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport

Brainerd Boys B-Ball Makes it 5 in a Row with Win Over Fergus Falls

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.