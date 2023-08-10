City of Bemidji Truck Stolen from Paul Bunyan Park Near Paul and Babe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a City of Bemidji truck that was stolen while parked near Paul and Babe Wednesday morning.

As recorded through a Paul Bunyan Park webcam, at around 7:30 that morning, a white pickup truck could be seen driving over the grass near the pavilion as it left the scene. About four minutes after the truck drove away, the driver was then seen on camera, clearly surprised to see the truck was no longer there.

The vehicle is a 2001 Dodge Ram with license plates 902591. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today