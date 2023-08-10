Lakeland PBS

City of Bemidji Truck Stolen from Paul Bunyan Park Near Paul and Babe

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2023

Webcam shot of stolen City of Bemidji Dodge Ram truck (Courtesy: Bemidji Police Department)

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a City of Bemidji truck that was stolen while parked near Paul and Babe Wednesday morning.

As recorded through a Paul Bunyan Park webcam, at around 7:30 that morning, a white pickup truck could be seen driving over the grass near the pavilion as it left the scene. About four minutes after the truck drove away, the driver was then seen on camera, clearly surprised to see the truck was no longer there.

The vehicle is a 2001 Dodge Ram with license plates 902591. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

