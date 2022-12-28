Lakeland PBS

Christmas Day Fire Destroys Home Northwest of Bemidji

Lakeland News — Dec. 27 2022

A fire on Christmas Day destroyed a home about 17 miles northwest of Bemidj, MN. Three people inside the home got out safely, but three pets died in the fire.

Emergency workers responded to the fire on 16047 Grange Road Northwest around 4:14pm on Dec. 25, 2022.

According to a GoFundMe page that was set-up to assist the couple, the couple and their five week old baby were celebrating Christmas in their first home. The family lost the home and all their belongings to the fire.

The GoFundMe page was set up to help the family in replacing their belongings including clothing and to help them get into a new home as soon as possible.

You can find out more information here: https://gofund.me/173afb3e

 

