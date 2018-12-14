Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Chief Mastin Releases Statement On Officer Involved Shooting

Chief Mastin Releases Statement On Officer Involved Shooting

Josh Peterson
Dec. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

“Our community has experienced a tragedy,” said Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin. “One life is lost and others are irreversibly changed forever.”

In a press release that was released Friday afternoon, Chief Mastin recognized the fact that everyone wants answers as to what happened on the night of November 28th.

Mastin said he agrees, and recognizes that people want the details of this case to be made public immediately. Mastin said that it is important we all understand, a case of this significance takes time and due diligence to ensure nothing is missed.

Immediately after the incident, the Bemidji Police Department requested an independent investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who will review all of the evidence that has collected including, but not limited to; interviews, videos, physical evidence, autopsy and toxicology reports.

Mastin said that once the BCA investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for review.

Mastin says there have been untruthful rumors spread across the community and social media by people who do not have facts related to this case. He said it is important that people not promote a false narrative that spreads hate throughout our community. Mastin says the rumors only create “further division and destroy the bridges of trust we have already built.”

As for the body camera worn by the Bemidji Police Officer, Mastin says the video will be made public. However he says important details need to be considered, such as the risk of tainting a jury that may be required for a trial or grand jury. He also said that they are considering the family of the deceased, once the video is made public it will be shared across all media platforms.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Holiday Gifts For Kids Distribution Day

“Best Christmas Ever” Collecting Gifts To Surprise Bemidji Family

PIPELINE Program Hosts Meeting Regarding Bemidji Area Workforce

Northwoods Adventure: Pick’s Christmas Trees

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Toys For Kids And Angel Tree Programs Distribute Toys To Over 1,000 Area Children

The community has been gathering and donating toys since October for Toys For Kids and the Angel Trees programs. Yesterday, the toys were
Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Toys For Kids And Angel Tree Programs Distribute Toys To Over 1,000 Area Children

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Better Business Bureau Warns Public Of Car Scam

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Bemidji Super 8 Rooms At The Inn

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Bemidji vs Park Rapids Girls Hockey

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Fergus Falls vs Brainerd Boys Swimming

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.