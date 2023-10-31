Central Lakes College Presenting ‘Silent Sky’ From Chalberg Theatre

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College started showing the play ‘Silent Sky’ last week from the Chalberg Theatre. Silent Sky encapsulates the true story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt–one of history’s most influential astronomers–both for her work in the field and in forging a path not yet available for women in astronomy.

Silent Sky’s production involves 15 different C.L.C. instructors, 12 different departments and many students contributing in bringing Henrietta’s story to the stage.

C-L-C pulled out all the stops for Silent Sky incorporating a plethora of interactive options for the viewing public to not only observe outside the play itself, but even participate in.

‘Silent Sky’ is still running at Chalberg Theatre November 2nd through the 4th. For more information on the play’s various projects, scan the QR code on the playbill to visit the play’s website.

