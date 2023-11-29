Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Named Top 150 Community College in Country

Miles WalkerNov. 28 2023

The Aspen Institute recognized Central Lakes College as one of the nation’s top 150 community colleges last week.

C.L.C. is now eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges.

Although C.L.C. President Hara Charlier did not expect to receive recognition…she knows the national acclaim is merely a by-product of the college’s efforts.

In addition to high and improving levels of student success, the Aspen Institute also looks at which community colleges exhibit equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students as well as for those from lower-income backgrounds. All of which C.L.C. strives to create.

For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to learn more about the selection process, visit their website

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

