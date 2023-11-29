Central Lakes College Named Top 150 Community College in Country

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Aspen Institute recognized Central Lakes College as one of the nation’s top 150 community colleges last week.

C.L.C. is now eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges.

Although C.L.C. President Hara Charlier did not expect to receive recognition…she knows the national acclaim is merely a by-product of the college’s efforts.

In addition to high and improving levels of student success, the Aspen Institute also looks at which community colleges exhibit equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students as well as for those from lower-income backgrounds. All of which C.L.C. strives to create.

For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to learn more about the selection process, visit their website

