Central Lake College Students Return to Campus for 2023 Fall Semester

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For many students, the first day of class can seem both daunting and overwhelming. That’s why Central Lake College is making a concerted effort to help flush out any potential nerves and hesitance.

“The last couple of years with COVID, it’s been a little bit of separation,” said CLC’s Director of Admissions Tambera Garza. “And I feel this year, even as staff and faculty this whole summer, we’ve been really excited. Everybody’s been coming together. We all touch a student in a certain way and so we want them to know that they’re a part of our family. So, we want to provide that experience to all of our students. But I can feel it. The energy is back again.”

“Every time I come to this college, I’m amazed at the relationship between all the staff here and the students,” said CLC’s Videography Director Mark Ambroz. “We’re all focused on making this experience as great for the students as it can possibly be. There’s an intentionality about it that is tangible around here, and I think students notice it.”

For the first day of class, CLC’s placed a heavy emphasis on ensuring inclusivity among its student body. However, the school set this goal in motion weeks before students returned to campus.

“Usually at the end of July, we do an event called All Set for Fall,” said Ms. Garza. “And this event is for students to come in and tie up loose ends. You know, sometimes students may apply earlier, the year before and maybe they’re registering for classes in March or April, but they still have questions and they still want to come in. So this gives us the time to connect with them, whether they need to change your schedule, tie up any loose ends in financial aid or just any questions whatsoever.”

Greeters will once again be on CLC’s campus tomorrow ready to assist any student.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today