In girls’ basketball, Class A #8 Fosston was hosting 14th ranked Cass Lake-Bena on Tuesday with Section 8 seeding implications at stake.

Cass Lake-Bena got a big 63-34 win over Fosston. It was the most points the Greyhounds have surrendered all year, and the Panthers also held them to their lowest point total of the season.

