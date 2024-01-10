Cass Lake-Bena Girls’ Basketball Beats Deer River at Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Panthers went on to win 55-29 and are continuing their hot start at 9-1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today