Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Along with the girls’ team, Fosston boys’ basketball was also at home against Cass Lake-Bena on Tuesday. The Greyhounds came into the game at 9-13, and the Panthers were ranked 13th in Class A.

Cass Lake-Bena ran away with the game 83-52 over Fosston. The Panthers have now won 13 in a row.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today