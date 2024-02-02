Lakeland PBS

Cass Lake-Bena Boys’ B-Ball Pulls Away to Beat Red Lake 94-81

Lakeland News — Feb. 1 2024

Red Lake and Cass Lake-Bena boys’ basketball last met back in December. The Warriors had that game at the half, but the Panthers pulled away in the second for an 88-68 victory.

Prior to Thursday’s matchup, Red Lake had won 11 of their last 14 games and were 14-4 on the season with all four losses coming at the hands of ranked opponents. Cass Lake-Bena came into the game 11-6 and held a nine-game win streak against their rivals from the north. The Panthers are ranked 15th in Class A and were on the road against the Warriors, who sit just outside the top 20 rankings.

Cass Lake-Bena pulled away in the second half and beat Red Lake 94-81. Dominic Staples-Fairbanks was a point shy of a 50 burger for the Panthers with 49.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

‘Electric Nation’ Project Gives Red Lake New Electric Vehicles

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Bests St. Cloud Tech in 79-77 Thriller

9th-Ranked Pequot Lakes Boys’ B-Ball Beats 7th-Ranked Crosby-Ironton at Home

Passing Key for Brainerd Boys’ Basketball in Reaching Full Potential

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.