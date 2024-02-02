Cass Lake-Bena Boys’ B-Ball Pulls Away to Beat Red Lake 94-81

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Red Lake and Cass Lake-Bena boys’ basketball last met back in December. The Warriors had that game at the half, but the Panthers pulled away in the second for an 88-68 victory.

Prior to Thursday’s matchup, Red Lake had won 11 of their last 14 games and were 14-4 on the season with all four losses coming at the hands of ranked opponents. Cass Lake-Bena came into the game 11-6 and held a nine-game win streak against their rivals from the north. The Panthers are ranked 15th in Class A and were on the road against the Warriors, who sit just outside the top 20 rankings.

Cass Lake-Bena pulled away in the second half and beat Red Lake 94-81. Dominic Staples-Fairbanks was a point shy of a 50 burger for the Panthers with 49.

