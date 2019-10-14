Lakeland PBS
Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash Near Federal Dam

Oct. 14 2019

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Sunday, October 13, 2019 near Federal Dam, Minnesota.

According to a release, on Sunday at around 10:57 a.m., the sheriff’s office received reports of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 8, south of Federal Dam, at the intersection with County Road 63.

Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and discovered that a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 62-year-old Squaw Lake man was towing a passenger car on a car dolly when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The Trailblazer then collided with a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette SUV driven by a 58-year-old Federal Dam man that was southbound on County Road 8.

The driver of the Trailblazer was treated at the scene and transported to a Deer River hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Oldsmobile was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Oldsmobile, a 4-year-old female from Federal Dam, was treated at the scene and then transported to a Twin Cities hospital by North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by North Memorial Ambulance, the Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Tribal Police, the Federal Dam Fire Department, the Longville Fire Department, and several bystanders.

Rachel Johnson

