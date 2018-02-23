Car Hits Snow Plow Blade, Injures Four in Cass County

Four people are injured after a car hit the snow plow blade on a Mack truck around 6 a.m. Thursday in Cass County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Mack truck with the snow plow and a Pontiac G6 were both heading north on Hwy 371. The Mack truck tried turning right onto Walker Bay Road when the Pontiac passed on the right and hit the snow plow blade.

Driving the car was Courtney Micheal Mason, 48, of Minneapolis and had three passengers, Cassandra Rose Thunder, 47, of Minneapolis, Leah Nicole Brumback, 19, of Bemidji and Corey Micheal Thunder, 17, of Bemidji. All four of them were taken to Sanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2010 Mack Trucj was Neil Adolph Lange, 49, of Walker who was not injured during the incident.

According to the State Patrol, all parties were wearing seat belts and the road conditions at the time were listed as snow/ice covered. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.