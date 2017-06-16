BWCA Camper Shoots Himself In Buttocks

A camper that was staying near the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness is recovering after shooting himself in the Buttocks.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 29-year-old camper was getting ready to take a nap in his tent near Angleworm Lake Thursday afternoon when he went to remove his loaded 9mm handgun from its holster when he shot himself sustaining only non-life threatening injuries.

Two near by hikers helped the injured camper to his vehicle and was taken to the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.