BWCA Camper Shoots Himself In Buttocks
A camper that was staying near the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness is recovering after shooting himself in the Buttocks.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 29-year-old camper was getting ready to take a nap in his tent near Angleworm Lake Thursday afternoon when he went to remove his loaded 9mm handgun from its holster when he shot himself sustaining only non-life threatening injuries.
Two near by hikers helped the injured camper to his vehicle and was taken to the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.
One Comment
The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice cream you can eat!
